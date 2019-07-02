Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the new Virginia law in effect, restaurants and bars can now advertise their happy hour specials.

Downtown:

Secret Sandwich Society: Enjoy happy hour Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Deals include $1 off all drafts, wine and ciders. $2 off all Virginia made beer and cider, and $3 off craft cocktails.

Happy hour also includes appetizers starting at $3.

To reserve or get more information: call 804-644-777 or visit at 501 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219.

Bar Solita: Happy hour is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Specials include $6 cocktails, $6 select wines and food specials.

For more information: call 804-308-3605.

Tarrants Cafe: Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $3.50 well drinks, $5 cocktails, $6 martinis, $5 10 oz drafts and $6 house wines.

Happy hour is at the bar only.

RELATED: New Virginia law is shaking up ‘Happy Hour’

For more information: call 804-225-0035 or visit at 1 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220.

Max’s on Broad: Enjoy specials from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Deals include $7 cocktails, $4 house highballs and hors d’ouevres starting at $3.

For more information: call 804-225-0400 or visit at 305 Brook Road, Richmond VA, 23220.

Switch Pop-Up Bar: Enjoy happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Deals include $4 beers, $5 wines and $3 off all handcrafted cocktails.

For more information: call 804-723-0480 or visit 13 West Broad Street, Richmond VA, 23220.

The Fan:

Three Monkeys Bar and Grill: Happy hour is everyday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and includes $4 specialty cocktails, $2 off draft beer and $3 off a glass of wine.

For more information: call 804-204-2525 or visit at 2525 West Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220.

Curbside Cafe: Enjoy specials from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. These deals include $3 rail drinks, $3 draft beers and $4 glasses of wine.

Curbside Cafe also offers daily deals including .75 cent wings on Mondays, 3 tacos for $3 on Tuesdays, half price curb burgers on Wednesdays. Thursday and Friday specials vary on featured meals.

For more information: call 804–355-7008 or visit at 2525 Hanover Ave, Richmond, VA 23220.

Kreggers at Hand: Happy hour starts everyday at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. and includes $1 off wine, canned beer and rails.

Happy hour also has special daily deals including $7 steaks for charity on Mondays, draft day on Tuesday with $2 drafts from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and thirsty Thursday with all mules, margaritas and mojitos for $5 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information: call 804-918-1572 or visit at 2614 W. Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220.

Pizza and Beer of Richmond: Happy hour everyday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the late night menu starting at 11:00 p.m. Deals include $1 off cans and bottles, $2 off draft beer, rails and wine glasses.

Nightly specials including buckets of beet and mimosa pitchers on Sundays, discounted pizza and beer and shot deals on Mondays, and $3 select beer and 15% off with a student of faculty I.D. on Tuesdays.

For more information: call 804-242-0889 or visit 2553 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23220.

Secco Wine Bar: Happy hour is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information: call 804-353-0670 or visit at 325 N. Robinson St. Richmond, VA 23220.

RELATED: New Virginia laws you should know about

Shockoe Bottom:

On the Rox: Enjoy deals from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday including half off starters from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., free bacon from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and other special daily deals.

For more information: call 804-303-9444 or visit at 119 N. 18th St, Richmond VA, 23223.

Hot Chick: Monday through Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Sunday Funday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Specials include $4 rails, $6 wines by the glass, $1 off all bottles and cans, $1 off specialty cocktails and $2 off draft beer.

For more information: call 804-596-9988 or visit at 7 North 17th Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

23rd and Main Taproom: Enjoy daily happy hour deals from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. including $2 off beer snacks, starters and drink specials.

Enjoy weekly specials including BOGO Tuesday on pizza and wine down Wednesday.

For more information: call 804-788-7077 or visit at 2302 E. Main Street, Richmond VA, 23223.

Tio Pablo: Happy hour is Monday through Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Enjoy $5 house margaritas, $1 off draft beer, $5 house wine and $6 modelo with a shot of rail tequila.

For more information: call 804-643-4828 or visit 1703 East Franklin Street, Richmond VA, 23223.

Margaritas Cantina: Happy hour includes half price mojitos, margaritas, beers, sangria and more. Half off food specials as well. Happy hour ends at 8:00 p.m. daily.

For more information: call 804-225-0331 or visit at 103 N. 18th St, Richmond VA, 23223.

If there are any restaurants or bars you think should be added, let us know!