Cheers to National Rosé Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you needed an excuse to drink wine today is National Rosé Day.
Luckily there are plenty of local wine bars and shops in the area where you can fill your glass:
- Barrel Thief Wine Shop and Cafe: The cafe is offering curbside pickup and delivery for orders that are more than $50 and within a 10-mile radius. You can place your order online or by calling 804-612-9232. Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5805 Patterson Ave., Richmond, 23226.
- C’est Le Vin: If your suffering from cabin fever this wine bar has its patio open for patrons. 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, 15 N. 17th St., Richmond, 23219.
- Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery: Graden Grove is accepting pickup and delivery orders. You can place your order online or call 804-918-6158. Noon-18 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Garden Grove Brewing. 3445 West Cary St., Richmond.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: In addition to delivery and curbside pickup, Flemings has its dining room open. 4-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Suite 131, Richmond, 23235.
- Secco Wine Bar: Secco is only taking to-go orders for pick up. You can place your order online or by calling 804-353-0670. 1-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 325 N. Robinson St., Richmond, 23220.
