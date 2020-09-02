Chesapeake Bay Foundation introduces tree-planting effort in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s long past of racially-motivated housing discrimination has created neighborhoods that are disproportionately hotter due to fewer trees and more pavement.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced on Tuesday that they are starting a new initiative in the southside of Richmond to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods in the city.

The foundation says the new trees will improve quality of life for residents and reduce pollution to the James River.

Research conducted last year by scientists and researchers from the Science Museum of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth and Portland State University concluded that urban neighborhoods that experienced historic redlining are now experiencing higher temperatures today. The study says that a prevalence of roadways and large building complexes transform solar radiation into heat and keeps temperatures higher in these neighborhoods even after the sun goes down.

The urban heat island map displays the urban heat vulnerability by census block group in Richmond. (Photo from U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit)

These neighborhoods also tend to have less trees to provide shade and keep the area cool. CBF says that trees can dramatically cool neighborhoods while improving quality of life and reducing air and water pollution.

