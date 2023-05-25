RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in the front yard of a house in Richmond’s Southside, police said.

The victim, identified by police as a teen from North Chesterfield, was found unresponsive in the yard of a home in the 2400 block of Terminal Avenue just before midnight on May 24.

The teen had “an apparent gunshot wound” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the teen’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.