CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield gas station is under investigation after several reports surfaced that contaminated gas had been pumped into cars.

The situation unfolded at the Exxon on Robious Road, near Huguenot Road. Several drivers reported immediate car troubles after filling up there.

“The car was totally inoperable. It would not start,” said Pete Scherer, an impacted driver. “I called AAA, and they picked it up eventually that evening. We thought we were leaving to go home and there we were without a car. I live in Pennsylvania.”

Scherer said his car, which had about 10,000 miles on it, shut off less than a mile after leaving the Exxon. After an inspection, the mechanic shared that the gas “looked like it had come out of the James River.”

The repair cost Scherer upward of $850, and when combined with the rental car, left him with a hefty bill.

“It’s very frustrating,” Scherer said. “It’s a bad situation. We still had problems. We had to go back because of misfires and problems with the engine and injectors. It’s a brand-new car.”

Several other drivers reported similar stories, sharing gas and repair receipts.

The Department of Weights and Measures confirmed that an investigation is underway, although the lead investigator was unable to share many details.

As of Tuesday, pumps were shut down and blocked off with caution tape as crews flushed the underground tanks.

After reaching out to the store, a clerk admitted that he was aware of issues with the gas prior to the transactions; however, he directed further questions to the store’s owner who has not responded.

“I think someone should take responsibility — it’s fraud — and the fact that they won’t even make a return phone call — it’s really a bad situation,” Scherer said.

8News is still investigating how many customers were impacted and how long the store will be shut down.

If you’ve been impacted, please email AChildress@wric.com.