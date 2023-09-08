RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The operator of a towing business based in Richmond’s Southside has been arrested and is facing several charges related to alleged illegal practices.

According to the Richmond Police Department, 46-year-old Andre Raphael Crawley of Chesterfield County was arrested this week after investigators served a warrant at his towing business, On Demand Towing, on the 5300 block of Old Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

Police say Crawley is accused of forging the name of a vehicle’s owner on its title, as well as another document, before selling the vehicle. The forgery was discovered after the buyer took the title to the Department of Motor Vehicles ) and learned that it had been reported stolen. Police are now investigating the theft of the vehicle.

Crawley has been charged with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, two counts of falsifying public record, two counts of perjury in DMV matters, one count of falsifying an application for certificate of title and one misdemeanor count of fraudulent conversion.

This arrest is a result of an investigation by Richmond Police, Virginia State Police and the Virginia DMV which started in December 2022 and has been looking into alleged illegal practices by several Richmond-area towing companies.

One of those towing companies is No Limit Towing, where Richmond Police served a search warrant on Aug. 11. That company’s owner, 46-year-old Sherral Crawley, is currently on house arrest as she faces 16 felony counts related to grand larceny of vehicles.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of On Demand Towing or No Limit Towing is asked to contact Richmond Police.