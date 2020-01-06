Chesterfield man killed after being struck by train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 36-year-old Chesterfield County man was killed after he was struck by a train in Richmond on Sunday, police say.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the railroad tracks near the 2500 block of Hopkins Road for reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a man — later identified as Joshua M. Carter, of Colony Village Drive in North Chesterfield — unresponsive near the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak detectives also responded and is assisting Richmond Police and CSX with the ongoing investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant W. Skinner at (804) 646-6670.

