RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Richmond.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, officers were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road — near the Linwood Avenue intersection — for a reported crash with injury.

According to police, a man on a motorcycle was struck during the crash. He died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Daniel Hooban, 35, of Chesterfield.

The driver of the sedan remained on scene.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.