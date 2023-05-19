RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Richmond.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19, officers were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road — near the Linwood Avenue intersection — for a reported crash with injury.
According to police, a man on a motorcycle was struck during the crash. He died from his injuries.
The man has been identified as Daniel Hooban, 35, of Chesterfield.
The driver of the sedan remained on scene.
