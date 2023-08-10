RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection to the deadly shooting of a three-month-old girl and her mother at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond’s Southside in 2021.

According to the Virginia Courts website, Donald Hemmings of Chesterfield — who was initially facing 10 charges in connection to the April 2021 shooting — pleaded guilty to the charges of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree murder on Thursday, Aug. 10. All eight of the other charges were dropped.

Hemmings was sentenced to 10 years with 10 years suspended for the first-degree murder charge and 10 years with six years suspended for the voluntary manslaughter charge, the latter of which was initially another first-degree murder charge which was downgraded.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, a group of people were having a cookout at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Midlothian Turnpike when four people wearing ski masks arrived in a car and opened fire at the group.

A total of five people were shot during the incident — an 11-year-old girl, a 15-year-old and a 29-year-old woman were all taken to the hospital with injuries, while 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter Neziah were both killed. An assault rifle and two handguns were found by police at the scene.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement following the shooting, calling it a senseless act of gun violence.

“This is a tragedy that no community should have to experience,” said Stoney. “My heart aches for our families.”

One of the other suspects, Kevon Bynum, was sentenced to 183 years in prison with 131 years suspended in March 2022. His twin brother, Kavon Bynum, also a suspect, was sentenced to 140 years with 102 years suspended in July 2023. Another suspect, Shyheem Martin, is still in court.