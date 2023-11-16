RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Richmond mayor, Thomas J. Bliley Jr., has died at 91.

Bliley died peacefully in his sleep in his Henrico home on Nov. 16, according to Daniel Woodfin, chief operating officer of the family’s funeral home, Bliley’s.

Rep. Thomas Bliley, Jr., R-Va., announces his retirement from the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill Wednesday, March 8, 2000. (AP Photos/Linda Spillers)

Bliley was born in Chesterfield County in January 1932. He graduated from Georgetown University and went on to serve as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1955.

According to Woodfin, Bliley was the president of his family’s funeral home until he stepped down from his position to pursue his political career. Bliley was the mayor of Richmond from 1970 to 1977, after which, he spent 10 terms in Congress from 1981-2001.

Woodfin said he believes Bliley was the only funeral director to have served Congress in Richmond.

Bliley’s funeral services will celebrate its 100th year in business in January 2024. Woodfin expressed sadness that Bliley would not be there to see it, but said, “he lived a long and wonderful life.”

Thomas J. Bliley Jr. is succeeded by his wife Mary Virginia Bliley, and his daughter Mary Vaughn Bliley.

Final arrangements for the funeral service are set to be made Friday, Nov. 17.