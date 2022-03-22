CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A star is on the rise in Chesterfield County — and she’s got a golden ticket flight to Hollywood.

Carrie Brockwell, a 15-year-old sophomore at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, auditioned for ABC’s American Idol in Austin, Texas.







After getting ‘YES’ votes from the idol judging panel, Brockwell secured her place in the Hollywood Week rounds of the popular singing competition.

She started her love for singing through children’s musical theater programs around the Richmond area and released her first EP in November entitled “Impressions,” where she wrote and composed all of the songs.

Be sure to follow Carrie Brockwell throughout her adventure on American Idol.