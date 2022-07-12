The new Chicken Fiesta will open at this former Hardee’s. Photo: S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fans of Chicken Fiesta will soon have another reason to celebrate — the Richmond-based rotisserie chicken and Tex-Mex restaurant chain has signed the lease to a sixth location in the city.

The new Chicken Fiesta will open at a former Hardee’s restaurant, located at 8211 Brook Road in Richmond, according to a press release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. The 3,091-square-foot restaurant stands on a .36-acre property that is close to the intersection of Brook Road and Parham Road.

The building of the new Chicken Fiesta currently features a drive-through and parking space.

For more information about Chicken Fiesta, visit their website.