HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The chicken chase is over — both birds found roaming the Richmond International Airport have been returned to their owner.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, two chickens were spotted wandering the south parking garage at Richmond International Airport.

A runaway chicken spotted in the south parking garage at Richmond International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 7. (Photo: Angela Thrasher)

On Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2:19 p.m., Pamela Wilson, of Rice, claimed ownership of the chickens and reported the feathered friends to be back in her hands with the help of Henrico Police.

Wilson said she has raised the chickens for over a decade on her farm. Wilson and her husband had no idea the chickens flew the coop until they saw them on the news.

Pam Wilson, of Rice, reunites with her chickens that were found wandering through Richmond International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 7. (Photo: Pam Wilson)

According to Wilson, the chickens often like to hang out in the back of her husband’s truck. When Wilson’s husband took the hour and a half trip to go to the airport, the hens hitched a ride.