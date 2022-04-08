RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old woman was killed, an 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and two Richmond Police officers have brain injuries after a serious crash on Richmond’s Southside Thursday night.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith held a press conference Friday morning, comparing some of the details in Thursday night’s crash to the crash that killed 24-year-old Henrico police officer Trey M. Sutton on March 30.

“This is a traumatic incident for this community. This community, for our region as a whole, because there are so many eerie similarities to the accident in which we lost Officer Trey Sutton from Henrico,” Smith said.

Henrico’s first responders are investigating a car crash that sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night. (Photo Courtesy of The Henrico Police Department)

Similarly to the Richmond crash, Chief Smith and Henrico Police confirmed the driver of the pickup truck that hit Officer Sutton’s police cruiser was also 18-years-old. However, Smith pointed out that both crashes are still separate incidents.

In the Richmond crash, RPD confirmed the two officers were on their way to a Code 1 burglary call at 10:42 p.m. when their police cruiser and a Buick sedan collided at Bells and Castlewood roads in Richmond’s Southside.

The officers involved in the incident are Officer Richard Johnson and Officer DQuan Walker. Both have serious head injuries.

Police said it is not clear at this time which vehicle struck the other and the crash is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team.

Chief Smith said he hopes that the officers will be released from the hospital today.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved and we hope that if anyone is out there who saw anything; who may have been there; who has any video, once again, please give us a call,” Smith said.