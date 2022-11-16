Richmond Police found a missing child on the 600 Block of Elgin Terrace on Tuesday, Nov. 15, a short walk away from St. John’s Wood apartments.

UPDATE: As of 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Richmond Police have found the child’s parents. No foul play is suspected.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Police officers responded to the area of 600 Block of Elgin Terrace at approximately 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after a resident of the St. John’s Wood apartments reported that they had found a child. The apartments are located in the 900 block of St. John’s Wood Drive, a five-minute walk away from where police responded to the report.

Richmond Police found a missing child on the 600 Block of Elgin Terrace on Tuesday, Nov. 15, a short walk away from St. John’s Wood apartments.

According to police, the black male child appeared to be approximately 4 years old. He was only wearing underwear when he was found.

The child was taken to a local hospital for a medical assessment.

Richmond Police officers are currently trying to find the child’s parents, and are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the child being found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Division of Emergency Communications at 804-646-5100, the Virginia Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 800-552-7096 or Richmond Social Services at 804-646-7096.