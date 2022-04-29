RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield bus driver has been charged with a DUI after being involved in a hit-and-run in Richmond Friday afternoon.

The incident comes after Chesterfield and Henrico Counties and the City of Richmond confirmed to 8News that there have been a total of 32 school bus-involved crashes in those localities.

Police said they were called to the scene at 3:24 p.m. on a report that a Chesterfield County School bus was driving recklessly. Officers said they located the bus and initiated a traffic stop, but the bus driver did not stop her vehicle, leading to a brief police pursuit.

The driver soon after stopped their vehicle and police found her to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and has been charged with a DUI.

According to police, earlier, the bus had dropped off two children at a location in Richmond. Officers responded to identify and locate the children. One of those children was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.