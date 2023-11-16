RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department has confirmed a child was shot in the city this morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting at 9:43 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a 3-year-old boy — who had been brought to the walkway of an apartment complex by family members — with an apparent gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with an injury that is no longer considered life-threatening.

“Command Staff, the Forensics Unit and detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded,” a spokesperson with the department said. “The investigation continues.”

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494.