RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police on scene tells 8News that a child was killed in the city’s Hillside Court development late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the child, believed to be 3-years-old, was a victim of random gunfire.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting. The child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.

