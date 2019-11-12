Children, adults injured in head-on collision with GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged after a head-on collision with a GRTC bus left four people injured Monday night.

Richmond Police said they responded to 3208 Midlothian Turnpike at 9:12 for an accident involving GRTC bus 403 and a sedan.

Two adults and two children, who were in the sedan, were injured. They were taken to Chippenham Hospital to be treated.

During the time of the accident, the bus was transporting three people. They were not injured, police said.

