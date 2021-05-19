Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU places final steel beam on new tower

Today the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU celebrated putting the final steel beam on its new 16-story children’s tower. (Photo: VCU)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU celebrated putting the final steel beam on its new 16-story children’s tower.

This new tower is connected to the hospital’s outpatient Children’s Pavilion. The announcement said it is “an entire city block dedicated to caring for kids.”

“Today’s topping out marks a major progression in our mission to serve all children of the Commonwealth, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Michael Rao, president of VCU and VCU Health System.





The plan for this tower is for it to provide emergency and inpatient care for children in one building. The new structure will house private rooms, an emergency room, Level 1 pediatric trauma center and helipad, operating rooms, increased imaging capacity, playrooms and family amenities and parking

“We know that our children are both our future and among our most vulnerable Virginians,” said Daniel Carey, M.D., Virginia secretary of health and human resources. “And every child in Virginia deserves a healthy, happy, equitable and safe future. This facility will help do just that, providing the utmost care and increasing access for our families here in the Commonwealth.”

VCU said the $400 million tower is on track to open in spring of 2023.