Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host COVID vaccine town hall for those with kids between 5 and 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is set to host a free, virtual town hall for parents and caregivers of children ages 5 to 11 who are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will have pediatric health experts to address key information and perspectives regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Community members will be able to join via Zoom and learn more.
According to a release from VCU, panelists at the event will include:
- Dr. Suzanne Lavoie, pediatric infectious diseases specialist: ‘Vaccine myths and facts‘
- Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, pediatrician: ‘A parent’s perspective, Talking with your pediatrician about the vaccine‘
- Dr. Rocquel Crawley, senior operations director: ‘Where and how to get the vaccine‘
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.