Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to host COVID vaccine town hall for those with kids between 5 and 11

FILE – A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. About 4 million federal workers, from FBI agents to Bureau of Prisons guards to U.S. Food and Drug Administration workers, are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president’s executive order aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is set to host a free, virtual town hall for parents and caregivers of children ages 5 to 11 who are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will have pediatric health experts to address key information and perspectives regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community members will be able to join via Zoom and learn more.

According to a release from VCU, panelists at the event will include:

Dr. Suzanne Lavoie, pediatric infectious diseases specialist : ‘Vaccine myths and facts‘

: ‘Vaccine myths and facts‘ Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, pediatrician : ‘A parent’s perspective, Talking with your pediatrician about the vaccine‘

: ‘A parent’s perspective, Talking with your pediatrician about the vaccine‘ Dr. Rocquel Crawley, senior operations director: ‘Where and how to get the vaccine‘

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.