RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Children’s Tower, their new 16-story building which will be the city’s home for pediatric emergency, trauma and inpatient care when it officially opens on April 30.

The $420 million building is nearly 1 million square feet and takes up an entire block on Virginia Commonwealth University’s medical campus. The Children’s Tower will feature the region’s only Level 1 pediatric trauma center and emergency department, with around-the-clock access to any type of specialist a child may need.

“The VCU Children’s Tower represents a commitment to our children and communities that we’re putting their needs first,” said VCU President Michael Rao. “After many years of our team’s focus on addressing the needs of children in a comprehensive way, I’m so grateful that we’re able to bring together comprehensive children’s health services and research into the early, formative aspects of human development, including the causes and cures of disease and development. CHoR will serve children and families in Richmond and across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond, and I’m grateful to every team member and donor who helped make this a reality.”

In addition to state-of-the-art medical facilities specifically designed for pediatric care, the building will feature several amenities for families, including playrooms, interactive installations, a multi-faith chapel and indoor children’s garden.

Construction on the Children’s Tower began in June of 2019 and was completed on time, despite challenges that arose due to COVID-19.

“This is a great day for Virginia and our capital city of Richmond. Not only do we have the best and brightest medical providers – many of whom have graduated from our outstanding Virginia medical schools – but patients can get care from them in state-of-the-art facilities while remaining close to home,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This Children’s Tower will help ensure that our youngest Virginians can grow into our future leaders, care providers and difference makers.”

Last year, CHoR served more than 70,000 families from all over Virginia, as well as almost all 50 states and outside of the country.

More information about the Children’s Tower can be found here.