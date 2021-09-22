Children’s museum gets new playground

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond finished constructing a new kid-designed playground on Wednesday.

The construction started Monday and on Wednesday the ribbon was cut announcing the opening of the new outdoor playspace.

The design was made based on ideas from Sprout School students and kids from across the area. The structure itself was put together by volunteers.

“One of the things about the pandemic as we know it caused a lot of stress, and so being able to put a little of that stress behind, and work towards a common goal, has been really great for our community to be able to come together, and build something for our future, which is our children,” said museum executive director Danielle Ripperton.

The playground will be used by hundreds of families in the area that lack access to parks.

Funding for the project came from the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! This will be one of nine playspaces that CarMax has helped fund.