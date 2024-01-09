RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond and the Autism Society of Central Virginia will collaborate to hosts the first Sensory-Friendly Night of 2024.

This open house-style event will take place at the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s downtown location at Jan. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Nights will provide a quiet and welcoming environment with sensory support for children with disabilities and their families.

According to the museum, the program is designed to give organizations a foundation of knowledge and skills to accommodate and better understand the needs of individuals with autism.

More information Children’s Museum of Richmond’s Sensory-Friendly Nights and resources to plan your visit can be found on the museum’s website.