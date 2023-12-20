RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond (CMoR) will host a new monthly event series to highlight diverse cultures in the city and beyond.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, CMoR will host its first CultureFest Friday, which will feature a variety of cultures, foods and art from various parts of the world.

The event invites families with children up to 12 years old to experience live music, dance and theatrical demonstrations, as well as try authentic cuisines from different countries. There will also be creative activities and workshops in the museum’s Art Studio.

According to the museum, the first event in January will focus on the culture in Afghanistan.

The cultures to be featured at CultureFest Friday in the months following January’s event are:

February — Black History Month

March — Irish culture

April — Lebanese culture in celebration of Arab-American Heritage Month

May — Chinese culture in celebration of Asian American Heritage Month

June — Jamaican culture

The event series is in collaboration with Culture Encounters — a non-profit organization promoting diversity, understanding and acceptance.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Children’s Museum of Richmond to make diverse cultural experiences accessible to families within our community,” Culture Encounters Founder Amma Gatty said. “Together, we are bridging gaps one cultural experience at a time.”

CultureFest Friday will take place on the first Friday of every month at the CMoR and requires museum admission in order to participate.

Tickets for CMoR are $9 for adults and children, and can be bought here.