RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Children’s Museum of Richmond (CMoR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest interactive exhibit on Monday.

BUILD IT — the museum’s newest interactive exhibit — features three traveling modules; a PVC build, “Tectonic Testers” and a “Three-Sided Vertical Build with a tangram wall, gravity run, and geoboard station.”

“We want to play outside of our walls; it embodies that. We want to play with meaning, and make those learning concepts really clear; it does that,” said Danielle Ripperton, the museum’s director. “Play is the work of childhood and we want to be able to affect all children.”

The exhibit encourages children up to 10 years old to build things and learn important concepts while doing it.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The exhibit, which was made in partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and Dominion Energy, is now officially open at the museum’s Richmond location at 2626 West Broad Street.

The exhibit will eventually travel between the Richmond location and the Chesterfield location at 6629 Lake Harbour Drive, across the central Virginia region and to events like the Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival.