RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chippenham Hospital has introduced mobile security patrols in parking areas and metal detector wands at entrances as part of a recent effort to buff security following last week’s shooting.

“Expanded security coverage has been placed in and around the Emergency Department, as well as outside of the hospital with marked mobile security patrols for the parking areas,” an HCA spokesperson said. “Additionally, security officers are using metal detector wands at each Emergency Department entrance.”

In addition to enhanced security measures, the company says security officers will be on-site at the hospital 24 hours, seven days a week while they explore future safety options.

“Chippenham Hospital is committed to the safety of all staff members and patients,” a spokesperson for HCA said. “Discussions concerning security have been ongoing and continue to be a top priority.”

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

The shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Tucker’s Pavilion mental health facility at Chippenham Hospital.

The suspect — now identified as 27-year-old Rasheed Pope, Jr., of Glen Allen — had checked himself into the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“He was entering a room where he was disrobing and getting into a gown and then, without warning, started firing his weapon,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Pope allegedly shot another patient in the hallway who was later treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Edwards said there was also an officer with the Chesterfield County Police Department who was on duty for a temporary detention order (TDO) at the pavilion when he heard the gunfire and intervened. According to authorities, the Chesterfield officer fired his gun but did not hit Pope.

During the shooting, the Chesterfield officer’s boot was struck — police believe it was either by a bullet or a ricochet — but he was not injured.

“It’s unclear how that played out,” Edwards said. “When our officers went inside, they didn’t initially see the Chesterfield police officer. They saw the suspect sitting in a chair. Other patients pointed him out as the shooter and he was taken into custody without any force used by Richmond Police.”

Pope was charged with attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Following the shooting, 8News spoke with Janette Moore, a nurse at the hospital, who said she had tried to raise security concerns prior to the shooting but those concerns were not heeded.

“You expect to feel safe inside and out of the hospital, things were not safe inside and out of the hospital,” Moore said. “We shouldn’t have to go to work and risk our life at the same time that we’re trying to save a life.”

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.