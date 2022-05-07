RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Brianna Renee Johnson was born prematurely on Dec 3, 2021, and has been in the Chippenham Hospital NICU ever since. Today, she is being discharged and going home just in time for Mother’s Day.

Brianna was born prematurely at 30 weeks; she weighed just 3 lbs. She was also diagnosed with necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which is a condition that causes intestinal tissue to die.

(Photos courtesy of HCA Healthcare)

Because of her condition, Brianna endured four surgeries before she turned five months old.

“My daughter is nothing short of a miracle child to be here with us,” said her mother, Charnelle Johnson. “I am so excited to be with my baby tomorrow. Her coming home for the first time for Mother’s Day is going to be awesome.”

(Photos courtesy of HCA Healthcare)

Since Dec. 3 of last year, Charnelle hasn’t missed a single day of visiting her baby in the NICU and said she never stopped praying for Brianna to come home soon.

Tressa Melson, Chippenham’s NICU manager, said, “this little girl and her family are very special to our team.”