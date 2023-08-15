RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The northbound Chippenham ramp to Powhite Parkway is set to be closed for highway maintenance.

According to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Chippenham ramp onto Powhite Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Drivers can instead take the detour on Forest Hill Avenue East onto the parkway.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers to pay attention to detour signs in the area and use caution while driving through the work zone.

Work will be weather permitting.