ChopChop gets $120K grant to help reduce delivery fees charged to local Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA based food delivery service ChopChop is getting a grant to help lower delivery fees charged to local restaurants.

In a meeting last Thursday, the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond approved a $120,000 grant to local restaurant delivery company ChopChop.

The grant will allow ChopChop to create the Richmond Rate Reduction Program. The program helps reduce the delivery fees charged to local restaurants from 20 percent to 7 percent for a three-month period.

“Richmonders have been supporting our restaurant industry diligently by ordering takeout and delivery since March,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said. “The next time you order through ChopChop, more of your bill will go directly to the restaurants you love, supporting employees and management alike.”

The money will also help ChopChop add 75-100 new restaurants, breweries, and distilleries to its delivery platform and create 150 new jobs during the three-month period. City officials said the long-term objective is for the local delivery service to keep its delivery fee charged to restaurants at 7 percent.

“My team and I are very excited for this opportunity to not only expand our offerings, but also allow restaurants to retain more profit when they need it most,” ChopChop Owner and Operator Chris Chandler said in a press release. “A 13 percent rate reduction will make a significant difference, especially now that meal delivery is so prevalent.”

Currently, ChopChop serves about 65 percent of the city.