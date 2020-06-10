Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park torn down, thrown into lake

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Christopher Columbus statue at Byrd Park has been taken down by protesters.

This comes after the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was taken down in Monroe Park on Saturday night. Witnesses say the same methods were used to take down the Christopher Columbus statue. Demonstrators were in Byrd Park for a protest Tuesday night.

An 8News crew is on scene and reports the statue has been discarded in a nearby lake.

City Parks and Recreation confirmed to 8News that the statue is owned by the city of Richmond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.