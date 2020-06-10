Christopher Columbus statue removed from lake after being torn down

Christopher Columbus statue being removed from lake at Byrd Park on June 10, 2020. (Photo: Autumn Childress)

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park was pulled from Fountain Lake Wednesday morning after being torn down by rioters Tuesday night.

Crews removed the statue from the water around 9:15 a.m. and it was driven away on the back of a tow truck.

The statue was torn down around 8:30 Tuesday night after a peaceful protest turned violent. Witnesses told 8 News protesters used three ropes to pull the statue down, spray painted it, set it on fire, and dragged it into the Landing at Fountain Lake.

City Parks and Recreation confirmed to 8News that the statue is owned by the city of Richmond.

