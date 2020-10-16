Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam attended an event Friday morninh at the Feed More location in Richmond to acknowledge a 40,000 pound food donation made by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints.

The Church made the donation as part of the annual Day to Serve event. Daytoserve.org says “Day to Serve is a unique annual initiative that transcends politics and religious differences. It unites people of all faiths, races, cultures, and backgrounds with the shared goal of helping those in need and improving the communities where we live.”

Th Church has donated to Feed More on Day to Serve for the last five years.

This donation is just one of multiple given to the organization by the Church of Jesus Christ in 2020. So far this year they have donated 840,000 pounds of food to food pantries in Virginia.

