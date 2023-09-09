RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A church community is left to figure out the next steps as Thursday night’s storms took down an important part of their church building’s structure.

The steeple and marquee of Ashbury United Methodist Church — located in the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond — were toppled to the ground by severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

The building’s pieces fell right onto the church’s front lawn. Caution tape can be seen surrounding the damaged church.

Linda Porter, the Chair of the church’s council, recounted the moment she saw the steeple strewn about the lawn.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh, the actual steeple actually fell,’” Porter said. “I wasn’t ready to see all of this today — you know, when I turned the corner.”

The building’s fencing also sustained damage in the storm. Church leaders said they are going to need all the support they can get to repair the steeple.

“The steeple means a lot to the church and hopefully we can get it back up. I’m sure the insurance will cover some of it, but it’s going to take more funds,” Porter said.

Church service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, as per usual. A council meeting will also be held to discuss repair.

Church leaders, along with neighbors — who are not even members at Ashbury United Methodist Church — are in dismay at the damage to the building.

Steeple at Asbury Church Hill United Methodist Church toppled as heavy winds abounded in surprise severe weather Thursday, Sept. 7 (Photo: Alexis Bellamy/8News)

Brooke Porter, who has lived in the city for two years, said, “We haven’t had a storm that really tore down any of the structures on this street specifically and it’s a little sad, because this is a very historic area.”