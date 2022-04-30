RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works has announced intermittent lane closures on several streets in the Museum District and Southside for tree pruning.

According to the department, the pruning is part of the Systematic Sight Distance Improvement at Signalized Intersections Project, an effort to improve driver visibility and reduce crashes.

The following roads will be affected by the project:

Museum District

Belmont Avenue

Southside

Bells Road

Broad Rock Road

Chippenham Parkway

Jahnke Road

Semmes Avenue

Stony Point Parkway

The closures will take place Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to signs and use caution when traveling through work zones.