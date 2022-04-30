RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works has announced intermittent lane closures on several streets in the Museum District and Southside for tree pruning.
According to the department, the pruning is part of the Systematic Sight Distance Improvement at Signalized Intersections Project, an effort to improve driver visibility and reduce crashes.
The following roads will be affected by the project:
Museum District
- Belmont Avenue
Southside
- Bells Road
- Broad Rock Road
- Chippenham Parkway
- Jahnke Road
- Semmes Avenue
- Stony Point Parkway
The closures will take place Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to pay attention to signs and use caution when traveling through work zones.