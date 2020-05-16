City announces road closure plans for the demolition of Dominion Energy’s old building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works announced Dominion Energy’s Cary Street building in downtown Richmond will be demolished on May 30.

The only other details the city has released about it are road closure and detour plans for the demolition, which you can see online here.

The office said more details on the demolition would be announced next week.

This is an ongoing story, check back with 8News for updates.

