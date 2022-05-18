RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has temporarily blocked access to the pedestrian bridge leading to Belle Isle under the Belvedere Street Bridge due to potentially unsafe conditions.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, the walking bridge was closed after it was reported that concrete pieces had fallen from the bridge overhead. The city and bridge engineer consultants went to the bridge to investigate immediately after the report was received.

It was determined that the concrete pieces had fallen from an open joint of the bridge, and since maintenance crews removed the remaining loose concrete, there is currently no imminent danger of more pieces falling.

While bridge engineers work on the long-term solution, it has been determined that the pedestrian bridge can reopen after scaffolding is installed in certain areas. Installation of this scaffolding is set to begin tomorrow and is expected to be complete by Friday, May 20.

More information about the situation can be found by emailing the department.