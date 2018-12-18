City Council approves commission to oversee Navy Hill project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council members on Monday approved a commission to oversee the largest redevelopment project in the City’s history.

The commission will include a 10-member panel who will hold public hearings on the proposal.

Several city council members said the commission will help provide transparency on the Navy Hill proposal. Some of the people who attended the meeting said they were skeptical of the commission because it prevents nothing from getting done and delays the redevelopment project.

Richmond Public Schools’ board member Kenya Gibson spoke about the committee on Monday.

“We have these incredible needs and we’re supposed to keep our fingers crossed that in 30 years we’ll be better off?” Gibson wondered on Monday.

Gibson joined several people who opposed the Navy Hill project altogether, stating it affects those living in underserved communities and feeds into corporate greed.

“This proposal just doesn’t align with the vision I heard from the citizens in the city. We don’t want a top-heavy trickle-down approach,” Gibson said.

Council members hope the commission irons out all of the concerns. Four city-wide meetings will be held. Residents hope the people who make up the commission fairly represent the people of Richmond.

“When you develop this commission, ensure that those people who are supposed to be getting jobs are on the commission,” Richmond resident Mariah White said at tonight’s meeting. “Don’t put those CEO’s that you have on all your projects. We need local community people to be on this commission.”

Council members said Monday they were worried about approving the commission because it has yet to see what the Navy Hill proposal looks like from the Mayor Stoney’s office.

