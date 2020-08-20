City council to vote on Stoney’s proposed ordinance to prohibit firearms near permitted events

Richmond Mayor Leavr Stoney wants to ban firearms near permitted events in the city.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council will vote on Mayor Stoney’s ordinance prohibiting firearms adjacent to events requiring a permit this afternoon. If approved, this ordinance would modify the Richmond City Code section on “Carrying Firearms in Certain Places.”

Earlier this month, Stoney’s administration said this ordinance was made possible by a recent amendment by the Virginia General Assembly to the Code of Virginia.

The ordinance does not apply to authorized military personnel in the performance of their lawful duties, law enforcement officers or security guards contracted or employed by the City of Richmond.

Council is expected to vote at 1 p.m. Stay with 8News for updates.