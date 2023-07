RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City Council of Richmond has voted to demolish the Southern States silos that have marked the city skyline for the past 80 years.

On Monday, July 24, the City Council voted that the Southern State silos along the southern bank of the James River would be torn down.

According to the final ordinance that establishes that future replacement of the silos, the plot of land is set to be used for “mixed development.”