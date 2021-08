RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Hall will be closed to the public and employees today, August 26.

In a release, officials said the building closure is due to a facilities issue impacting the HVAC system. For safety and to facilitate maintenance officials made the decision to close for the day.

No other city facilities are impacted at this time.

Virtual city service options remain available, and emergency services will not be impacted. Visit www.rva.gov/cityservices to learn more.