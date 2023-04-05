RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A street sign replacement at a Richmond intersection has gone wrong.

The sign, located at the corner of North Stafford Avenue and West Main Street in the Fan, is misspelled, due to an additional unnecessary — albeit, comically placed — additional letter.

With the addition of the letter “r,” instead of “Stafford,” the recently replaced street marker denotes a street unknown to the City, “Strafford.”

Stafford Avenue runs through the Fan for several blocks, from Lakeview Avenue near Byrd Park, through to Park Avenue, just one block from Monument Avenue.

A street sign replacement at a Richmond intersection has gone wrong, spelling “Stafford” Avenue as “Strafford.” Credit: Kassidy Hammond, 8News.

Though, the street does not run undisrupted. Just a few blocks from Lakeview Avenue, the street grinds to a halt at Grayland, where drivers are redirected to continue across the South Robinson Street bridge above the Interstate-195 Downtown Expressway. Stafford Avenue continues on the other side of the interstate.

8News has reached out to the Richmond Department of Public Works for comment on the timeline for a sign replacement, but no reply was received by the time of this posting.