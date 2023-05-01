RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old student has been charged in the double shooting at George Wythe High School that took place last Thursday, April 27. As one of the victims is still fighting for his life, the community banded together to call for change, once again.

Richmond resident Olita Robinson reflected on the recent violent stretch in Richmond. In just four days, there have been three shootings — all of which occurred about one mile apart.

“Just awful,” Robinson said. “It’s awful. We need to do something about it because it is just too many lives. Senseless lives lost.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two students were shot right outside George Wythe High School on Thursday, one man was shot and killed just yards away from the high school that same night and another man is still hospitalized after being shot outside a nearby convenience store on Sunday, April 30.

“It’s picking up,” Robinson said. “Some people are scared to go to the stores and stuff. You never know what bullet is going to hit you.”

City leaders addressed this build-up of fear, with a cry for unity at Monday’s “Vigil for Peace.”

The Richmond Police Department, Richmond Public Schools, and advocates against gun violence — like Cruz Sherman — joined forces to address the severity of the issue.

“We’re asking first that people start to find other ways to resolve conflict other than using gun violence and violence,” Sherman said. “Without the community buying in on this, then we can’t make any headway.”

Nearly two years ago — and shortly after a mother and her young child were killed at Richmond’s Belt Atlantic apartments — Mayor Stoney, Richmond City Council and former Police Chief Gerald Smith called gun violence a “public health crisis.”

“Richmond is rallying around prevention and ready to mobilize,” Mayor Stoney said.

With violence still endemic in this part of the city, leaders and community member continue to make those same pleas.

“People need to go to church more,” Robinson said. “And they need to pray and try to help one another. Still try to kill one another.”

Robinson suggested strengthening Neighborhood Watch groups and encouraged police to maintain a more personal, involved presence, in neighborhoods most ridden with violence.

Sherman also noted how important it is for young people to have solid role models and to learn not to immediately reach for a weapon when it comes to conflict resolution.

“We have to emphasize conflict resolutions at an early age, starting with our kids at home. The parents, we have a responsibility as well. We have to be accountable for what our kids are doing, and we have to be the example of conflict resolution because the kids are watching us,” Sherman said.

Before the vigil, Sherman also called on community members, themselves, to stand together in solidarity to fight for legitimate change.

“There’s more to be done, but it’s going to take all of us in a concerted effort,” Sherman said.