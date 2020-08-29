City leaders express concerns over Friday gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four shootings took place in Richmond last night and Richmond Police say there have been 21 total shooting incidents in just the last two weeks. Nine people have died as a result of the shootings in recent weeks.

None of last night’s shootings have been reported as deadly.

The first shooting of the night took place just before 9:00 p.m. on North 4th Street where a man was found shot with life threatening injuries. The second shooting around 1:00 a.m. on Derwent Road on the city’s southside, a man was taking to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

At 3:30 a.m. a woman was shot and taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Midlothian Turnpike. Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch says this shooting was a domestic incident.

“The woman who’s in critical condition in an ICU unit right now,” Lynch said. My heart breaks for the family because she is a daughter, she has family members of her own, she’s a part of this community.”

Shortly before 6:00 a.m. a fourth shooting took place on Accommodation Street where police found a 17-year-old boy with non-life threatening injuries.

Councilman Mike Jones urges anyone having a difficulty time handling a situation to seek help. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re getting people jobs, getting people to work and then getting to the true root cause of violence in our city,” Jones said.

Richmond police are working to investigate all four shootings. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: