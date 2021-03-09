City leaders hold first community meeting for Richmond’s proposed resort casino tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – City leaders will host the first of many city-wide community engagement meetings about bringing a resort casino to the area.

At tonight’s virtual meeting, community members can expect to learn more about the five-phase community engagement process.

According to the city’s website, the community will have a chance to share their thoughts during each phase.

The city has outlined the five phases:

Share & Listen (February 26-April 4) : The community will receive an overview of the six proposals and ask questions.

: The community will receive an overview of the six proposals and ask questions. Report (April 8-9) : The evaluation panel will report what they heard during round 1.

: The evaluation panel will report what they heard during round 1. Recommend (May-June 2021) : The evaluation panel will share the recommended location and operator.

: The evaluation panel will share the recommended location and operator. Engage and Inform (June-November) : Inform the community about the preferred casino project.

: Inform the community about the preferred casino project. Voter Referendum (November 2021): Residents will vote on the resort casino site and operator on a voter referendum.

Last month, the city released six operators who are proposing to bring a casino to the area. They include Bally’s Corporation, Cordish Companies, The Golden Nugget, The Pamunkey Tribe, Urban One and Wind Creek Hospitality.

The city is set to have another set of virtual meetings later this month, where the community can learn more about each specific proposal. You can see an outline of the timeline here.

A digital workshop also opens on March 9 and will be open through April 4. On it, the community can weigh in on what they would do with new revenue and voice any concerns they may have about bringing a casino to Richmond.

Tuesday night’s virtual meeting can be found here. It starts at 6 p.m. There is another opportunity to tune in Wednesday, March 10 at noon.