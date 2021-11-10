City leaders warn of possible scam after Richmond residents receive letters in the mail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Richmond residents are receiving letters in the mail from a fraudulent program asking them to register their alarm systems for a fee.

Residents are receiving letters in the mail from a “Richmond False Alarm Reduction Program.” However, it’s a scam.

Janice, a Southside resident, said she found one in her mailbox on Monday.

“I receive a lot of junk in my mail,” said Janice. “I read it and it just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense.”

The letter attempts to notify residents of a so-called City of Richmond Alarm Ordinance requiring owners to register their alarm system. To renew, residents are asked to complete a registration form and send money or a check. The alleged Richmond FARP program had a P.O. box located in Baltimore, Maryland. The program asks for five dollars to be sent to the Baltimore address. It also asks for an emergency contact.

“I’m assuming they feel as though they would get a great deal of money because it’s only five dollars and a lot of people will look at it that way like let me send it. I don’t want anything to happen my system,” Janice said.

Residents are receiving letters in the mail from a “Richmond False Alarm Reduction Program.” However, it’s a scam. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

Richmond Fire Marshal Earl Dyer called the program a “possible scam.” Dyer told 8News a program like this would have to directly involve the fire department, and that he’s not familiar with any related program even in the state of Virginia.

Dyer said the department is aware of these letters and have been being delivered to people’s homes, especially on the Southside.

“The website was crazy also,” said Janice.

The website written on the letter says crywolfservices.com/RichmondVA.

Leslie Blackwell, the Director of Public Affairs for the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia, said alerts for Crywolf Incorporated, which is listed in computer hardware and located in San Diego, California.

“The letter looks suspicious, especially with a Maryland P.O. Box and CryWolfServices seems suspect as well,” Blackwell said. “We’ve been seeing lots of scam letters for licensing renewals, government imposter scams, etc…the fraudsters never stop,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell told 8News, scammers are also getting ahold of the Richmond, Virginia logo to use.

On April 30, 2015, the Better Business Bureau confirmed that Crywolf Inc had not obtained a necessary license from Bureau of Household Goods and Services.

“I’m hoping that people will see it and not send the money and that these people will be caught, because this is from one state to another state and I think that’s considered fraud,” Janice said.

According to Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the 9th district on Richmond’s City Council, there are many scams that target seniors. Jones and other city leaders recommend residents to call the City of Richmond if they receive one of these letters in the mail.