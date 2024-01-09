RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has acquired Mayo Island, a large island on the James River near the city’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

A spokesperson from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney confirmed the purchase to 8News on Monday, Jan. 8.

“We are excited that the City of Richmond was able to acquire Mayo Island,” said the spokesperson in a statement. “This historic island, also known as the ‘green jewel’ of the City of Richmond, will be a valued city asset for years to come.”

Richmond City Council gave the final approval to purchase the island in April 2023. The spokesperson did not specify how much the city purchased the island for or what the city plans to use the land for.

Stoney has previously said the city plans to turn the island into part of the James River Park System.

“Since becoming Mayor, I have been committed to increasing access to green space and parks,” Stoney said in April. “The addition of Mayo Island to our park system is a major win for all who live, work, play, and visit our great city.”

Mayo Island currently houses a food truck plaza, a Virginia Commonwealth University parking lot and the Mayo Bridge, which connects Manchester to Shockoe Bottom via South 14th Street.