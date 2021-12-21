City of Richmond announces winter holiday schedule

The City of Richmond has announced what public offices, facilities and services will be closed for the holidays — and for how long.

Here is a list of everything that will be closed:

City of Richmond Government offices (including City Hall): Closed Thursday, Dec. 23-Monday, Dec. 27; Friday, Dec. 31.

City Community Centers: Closed Monday, Dec. 23-Monday, Jan. 3.

City Libraries: Closed 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22-Tuesday, Dec. 28

Richmond Animal Care and Control: Closed Saturday, Dec. 25; Saturday, Jan. 1 (will be available by appointment only)

Refuse Collection: Trash pickup Monday, Dec. 27-Friday, Dec. 31 will be delayed by one day.

East Richmond Road Convenience Center: Closed Saturday, Jan. 1-Monday, Jan 3.

For more information on City of Richmond services and their schedules, visit rva.gov.