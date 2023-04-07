RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As you go about your day on Friday, be aware that you might need to wait until Monday to take your trips to the library, community center or even your local landfill.

On Friday, April 7, the City of Richmond will be observing a Spring Holiday and all city offices will be closed. This includes City Hall, all branches of the Richmond Public Library, Parks, Recreation and Community facilities offices and all city community centers.

The Department of Public Utilities’ Call Center will also be closed on Friday. For utility emergencies, customers will be able to call 804-646-4646 and choose option 1 for help.

All Department of Public Works offices will also be closed on Friday and there will be no bulk collection. The East Richmond Road landfill will be closed on Friday as well as Saturday, April 8.

All city offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday, April 10.

The exception to Friday’s closures is Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), which will be open for adoptions on Friday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. RACC is even hosting a special Easter reduced free adoption special on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will be able to pick an egg from the RACC basket to find an adoption fee between $0 and $50. For more information on RACC adoptions, visit them online.