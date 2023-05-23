RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second time in six years, Richmond City Council is considering a ban on owning exotic animals.

A newly proposed amendment to the City’s current law regarding wild animals would make it illegal for someone to own, breed, purchase or sell any exotic or wild animal within City limits. If the ordinance passes, any violation would be considered a class 3 misdemeanor.

City Council members ultimately voted to make changes to the proposed ordinance. This changes will allow owners of venomous or poisonous reptiles or amphibians to keep their pets if certain requirements are met.

However, the list of potentially banned animals still includes monkeys, raccoons, opossums, skunks, wolves, coyotes, squirrels, foxes, bears, seven species of wild cats and four members of the Crocodilia order.

Certain animals are not considered exotic as long as they are domestically bred — such as ferrets, rabbits, chinchillas, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, rats, imported birds, non-venomous reptiles, amphibians and fish.

When the City last considered an exotic pet ban, the National Humane Education Society urged residents to support more restrictions. The organization said buying exotic pets can harm the individual animals as well as power illegal wildlife trafficking.

Chester resident Tripp Ford with his pet Savannah Monitor Lizard. Credit: 8News.

But this stance is something that Tripp Ford, local lover and owner of exotic animals, disagrees with.

“I’m just a regular dude. This happens to be my pet and I don’t think I should be penalized for that,” Ford said while showing off his pet Savannah Monitor Lizard, Viserion. “I’ve always been obsessed, with exotic animals, reptiles, snakes, lizards.”

Though Ford lives in Chester, he still feels strongly that the potential ban in Richmond shouldn’t be put in place.

“It’s a very small but passionate community,” Ford said. “We love our animals. And I don’t see why, you know, they would try to ban that.”

Exceptions to the ordinance will be made for certain licensed venues, such as zoos, circuses and wildlife rehabilitators.

The amendment will be discussed again at the June 12 City Council meeting.